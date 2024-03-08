The players of Starfield they didn't take well to the fact that the latest patch, 1.10.30, fixed a bug that had been present since launch. It may seem paradoxical to some, but it was what allowed us to obtain the Mark I spacesuit practically at the beginning of the game. It is a super suit that is locked in a case inside Constellation, the company around which the main quest revolves. Until the update you could get it by looking for some kind of hole in the case, but now the only way to get it is to become a master of lock-picking.

Life gets harder

Life is harder without the Mark I suit

According to release note of the patch, still in beta, the hole has now been closed.

The Starfield subreddit has immediately saw the protest mounting over the novelty, so much so that the open topic on the matter reads: “Oh no! It wasn't a bug, it was a feature!” Some were really fond of the idea of ​​being able to immediately have such a powerful suit, so much so that there was no shortage of declarations of abandonment of the game and clear positions taken against the choice of the development house.

Now we'll have to sweat this suit

Fortunately, there are also those who aren't making a big deal about it, also because the Mark 1 really gave very significant bonuses at the beginning of the game.

For the rest, we remind you that Starfield is available for PC and Xbox Series