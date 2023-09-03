As Skyrim fans will know, in Bethesda’s game it was possible to cover an NPC’s head with a bucket (or similar object) and make him see nothing around him, so he could steal everything we wanted undisturbed. We are sorry to inform you that in Starfield it is not possible to do the same as the sci-fi game characters seem to be able to see through objects placed on their heads. However, we are happy to inform you that players have already found another method, even if it is perhaps a little less effective. You can see the details in the video below.

Quite simply, using a bucket (or an object that you can grab and that is big enough) is possible physically push items out of a shop and out of sight of the NPC on duty. This way the Starfield player is technically hidden when he takes the item. Non-player characters are in fact unable to react to this method and do not see it as theft.

It should be specified that equippable items cannot be moved directlybut only the generic objects: otherwise it would have been even easier because it would have been possible to move what we want to steal directly, without pushing it here and there and being at the mercy of the Starfield physics engine.