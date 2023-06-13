Starfield was certainly the absolute star among all the games shown since the beginning of Summer Game Festwhich was shown in great detail in the special Starfield Direct streamed right after the prime Xbox Showcase. A live broadcast that makes a sentence like «there are many other things that we have not shown you» almost as if it were perfunctory, because they have been around 40 very rich minutes of content and information on the next big title Bethesda.

A lot of information obviously rhymes with a lot of topics to be covered, and among all these there is one particularly worthy of attention. We are talking about the game world of Starfield, whose setting and design could forever revolutionize the way we see video games set in space. Let’s start the engines and find out why!

A credible and functional Space

Starfield points distinctly to arealistic interpretation of space, which involves a whole series of choices and consequences in the creation of the game world. One of those that struck us the most during the Direct is having associated one with every celestial body that can be visited severity different, obviously based on its size. A planet more or less the size of the Earth will therefore obviously not have the same gravity as a Moon that orbits around it – as it should be – and the same is true for both larger and smaller planets. In areas where gravity is absent it is even possible get knocked back using firearms classic, while laser weapons will not have the same effect as they do not have the same recoil as an assault rifle, to name a couple of examples.

If you have played other titles that make the physics an integral part of the gaming experience you will therefore have guessed that, speaking of the fights, the gaming experience and the player’s range of options vary greatly depending on Where it is being fought, and that gives a different reason for being to the various planets. Now, visiting a planet or a moon rather than others doesn’t change the experience only aesthetically (or perhaps only as regards available structures and resources), but also in the way in which you explore and fight.

In fact, it’s not just about firefights, or options for stealth approaches, exploring a planet with a lower gravity also implies the possibility of making a jump, reaching a good height and giving yourself a momentum both forward and backward with one’s jetpacksto walk less and save a handful of seconds or minutes to reach a point of interest.

This exoskeleton of the game world of Starfield is also enriched by a amount of content which promises to be as huge as the galaxies that contain it, among the inevitable main quests, the secondary ones and also the emerging game events.

For the uninitiated, an “emergent” or “pseudo-procedural” game event in the open worlds is a game opportunity that arises spontaneously in open worlds based on certain predetermined factors. For example, in Far Cry when you meet a platoon of enemies on the street attacking you out of nowhere, you are faced with an emergent event, an opportunity for active gameplay (in this case to fight) procedurally generated within of the game world. The variable factors can be the vehicle driven by the enemies (taken at random from a pre-established pool of X cars) and the number of enemies taken between a minimum and a maximum quantity, stakes without which you would risk running into 50 enemies all at once or on implausible vehicles such as a ship on the road.

A much-needed generation of content, to make the Starfield planets appear as bare as possible.

Beautiful but also alive galaxies

As often happens with showcases like Starfield’s, a lot of information can be drawn, but still you don’t get the real feel of what it would be like to play. We must therefore, at least temporarily, rely on the words of Bethesda, and among the information on the world of Starfield there was one very specific which we are sure was the one most awaited by fans of the historic development house of The Elder Scrolls And Fallout: the role-playing component is really very strong.

We are not talking about builds, skills or statistics for your character, but about the great freedom in terms of moral choices for your alter ego. Sometimes some choices are also possible based on the stats, as happened with the Charisma in Fallout which made us credible by choosing certain answers in the dialogues, but the one made by Bethesda is a more general discourse.

You can even enter into romantic relationships with characters or, and in this they have been veiled but all too clear, they can also delete others. We obviously refer to the scene that closes with a cut in black just as the character aims at the back of the neck of one of his traveling companions while he is talking. Veiled indeed, but it is a clear reference to the fact that it seems you can take out NPCs for role-play. We will have to see what and how many limits there will be, and we wonder if they can all be eliminated or/and all are potential partners in love, but the premises are positive.

But what makes Starfield special is how it is the game world itself to “engage” the player. In a scene in space, aboard your ship, you see how your character comes called through a communication from the captain of a nearby ship, who proposes that we come on board to eat something together, in case we run out of food. Trap? Start of some hidden side quest line? Emerging event for its own sake? Who knows, the beauty also lies in discovering it, and only our decision will be able to tell us.

At the same time, if they really were to be kind and welcoming people, how would we behave? Would we just accept the food and leave, or would we exterminate them to steal all their resources and even their ship? That’s right, it shouldn’t be forgotten that in Starfield le ships others can be stolen and inserted in one’s personal collection, and then perhaps modified later. What if perhaps one of the possible intentions of certain solicitations was to steal our spacecraft while we are in theirs? Being able to do everything is certainly exciting but knowing that also the gamespontaneously and without real provocation, can do something to us it is infinitely more intriguing. Finding out whether or not an NPC seemingly nice to us, perhaps a man or woman who even tries to seduce us, is actually who they say they are, whether or not they have ulterior motives, is part of what makes galaxies of Starfield lives as well as beautiful to look at and explore.

You will have understood it, we could go on for hours on this and other topics related to Starfield, but perhaps more than ever, traveling with the imagination may not lead to bitter disappointment. We repeat, we we are basing ourselves on what we have been told and above all shownsomething that would be a shame if it turned out to be all smoke and no fire, so leaden feet should never be used like now.

It simply must be said that if everything we have seen and imagined turns out to be even half as good, then Xbox and its Game Pass would have found the goose that lays the definitive golden eggs, the great video game “colossal” that Microsoft had missed so much in the latest generations, an exclusive that in that case would pay off 100% of the investment made in the Zenimax group and therefore in Bethesda.