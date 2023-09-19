Starfield is at this moment the Least rated Bethesda game by users on Steam: two weeks after launch, the new title directed by Todd Howard can count on a percentage of positive reviews on the Valve platform equal to just 72.18%.

The comparison with previous productions Bethesda Game Studios highlights big differences: Fallout 4 boasts a percentage of positive reviews on Steam of 81.87%, while The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim even reaches 93.88%. Less brilliant is Fallout 3 with 78.52%.

Despite the stellar ratings from the international press, Starfield is evidently the victim of one PC version not optimally optimizeda little too demanding in terms of performance and with some shortcomings, but the situation could change soon.