Christopher Dring, editor of GamesIndustry.biz, as usual, anticipated the UK weekly sales data announcing that Starfield and the best-selling game in the UK between physical games last week and the data may mean more than it seems.
As explained by Dring, this is not at all the best launch of 2023, considering that, in order, the best launches were Hogwarts Legacy, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Resident Evil 4, Final Fantasy 16 and Dead Island 2, however the result has a particular meaning because it concerns the physical marketwhereas Starfield is predominantly aimed at the digital market.
As reported by Dring, Starfield’s sales figures are practically on par with those of Diablo 4, another game that it focuses much more on digital than physical, although the latter also counted on copies sold on PS4 and PS5, platforms historically still closely linked to the physical market.
Excellent result for a game that focuses on digital
According to the GamesIndustry.biz journalist, if we consider that most likely the vast majority of Starfield copies were sold digitally, and that many users probably preferred to access it through a subscription to Game Passwe may indeed be looking at the biggest launch of 2023.
It is a hypothetical discussion, but it demonstrates once again how physical copies sold are now a metric that hardly corresponds to the reality of the facts, especially for some products and platforms that now count very little on this type of distribution. However, if a game that focuses almost exclusively on digital manages to also achieve excellent numbers on the physical market, then it can be an indication of a decidedly positive trend, overall.
A few days after launch, it emerged that Starfield had a total of 6 million players, qualifying as the best launch ever for Bethesda, while in the last few hours the 300,000 concurrent players on Steam were exceeded, beating the record set by Skyrim for the same company.
