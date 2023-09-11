Christopher Dring, editor of GamesIndustry.biz, as usual, anticipated the UK weekly sales data announcing that Starfield and the best-selling game in the UK between physical games last week and the data may mean more than it seems.

As explained by Dring, this is not at all the best launch of 2023, considering that, in order, the best launches were Hogwarts Legacy, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Resident Evil 4, Final Fantasy 16 and Dead Island 2, however the result has a particular meaning because it concerns the physical marketwhereas Starfield is predominantly aimed at the digital market.

As reported by Dring, Starfield’s sales figures are practically on par with those of Diablo 4, another game that it focuses much more on digital than physical, although the latter also counted on copies sold on PS4 and PS5, platforms historically still closely linked to the physical market.