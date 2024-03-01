The presentation of theShattered Space expansion For Starfield it could be by now imminent: this is suggested by an update in the Bethesda game database on Steam, within the space dedicated to DLC.
At this juncture, an unpublished entry has appeared which refers to an unknown application: it is the same system found in the past for Fallout 4which in that portion of code reported the list of downloadable contents.
After the arrival of the update with FSR 3 a few days ago, Starfield could therefore be preparing to perform a further, important step in terms of post-launch support.
For the moment no PS5 version
As we know, Starfield will not release on PS5at least not for the moment: Microsoft's multiplatform strategy has focused on four titles (Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Pentiment and Hi-Fi RUSH) for very specific reasons.
However, the approach of the Redmond house is in progress, in the sense that any decisions in this sense will be made on the basis of the feedback obtained and the circumstances.
