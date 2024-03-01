The presentation of theShattered Space expansion For Starfield it could be by now imminent: this is suggested by an update in the Bethesda game database on Steam, within the space dedicated to DLC.

At this juncture, an unpublished entry has appeared which refers to an unknown application: it is the same system found in the past for Fallout 4which in that portion of code reported the list of downloadable contents.

After the arrival of the update with FSR 3 a few days ago, Starfield could therefore be preparing to perform a further, important step in terms of post-launch support.