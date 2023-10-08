Apparently Starfield it’s still going strong: just over a month after the official release, the Bethesda title is the third most played on Xbox and can count on more 100,000 players on Steam simultaneously.
Numbers that are not too surprising, if we consider that Starfield registered over 10 million players two weeks after launch and boasts such a substantial structure that it necessarily requires a lot of time to be eviscerated.
A real killer application?
More than the simple numbers that highlight the high degree of involvement that Starfield has been able to generate, Microsoft is certainly interested in understanding if and to what extent the game has behaved like a killer applicationthat is, it pushed new users to enter the Xbox ecosystem.
At the end of the day, that is in fact the data that interests the Redmond company, which is going beyond the concept of just consoles sold in an attempt to promote the Xbox platform in all its forms, including cloud and PC of course.
