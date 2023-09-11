The step from Starfield to Star Wars it’s short. Or at least it is thanks to mod by Kboykboy, which transforms the UC cops from Bethesda’s game into Lucasfilm’s Stormtroopers. However, this is just a starting point and the whole plan is to make the game much more like Star Wars.

Kboykboy in fact, it aims to transform characters in Starfield UC armor into imperials, while those in Freestar armor into rebels. Obviously, Star Wars weapons will also arrive. For now we are only at the beginning, but it is certainly a very interesting idea and fans of Star Wars on PC could enjoy an alternative version of Starfield in some time.

You can find Stormtrooper mod here.