IGN.com has published its list of disappointments of 2023 (not necessarily the worst games of the year), including Starfield together with the PSVR 2 lineup, the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Redfall, in the video game sector.

The inclusion of Starfield

Each of the items included in the list was justified in a different way. It's been said about Starfield that it's a good game, but that it's essentially just a good game compared to what it could have been. A little short for having been the most anticipated and anticipated title of the year.

It is also explained that it does not stand up to comparison with other games Bethesdawhich appear more successful: “Players found it bland, complaining that it was too broad, rather than deep. Especially when compared to other hits of 2023, Starfield appears uninspired.”

According to IGN, Starfield almost seems like a product of the past, when compared to more recent games like Baldur's Gate 3: “it's as if Bethesda has kept its head down since the launch of Fallout 4 in 2015, only to pick it up and suddenly realize that the genre has moved on.”

The other rumors are quite self-explanatory: the PSVR 2 lineup was decidedly mediocre, so much so that the headset seems to be lying abandoned by Sony, despite being less than a year old; Redfall turned out to be a completely out of tune title compared to the other works of Arkane Studios; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was criticized for the campaign being too short and uninspired, while Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 was criticized for the state in which it was launched.