If summer is the right time for you to go exploring space, you’ll be happy to know that on Steam you can find it on sale Starfield. The game is on promotion in both the standard version and in Premium version, which is €69.99 instead of €99.99. The big advantage is that it’s basically like buying the game and receive the Shattered Space expansion for free.

Steam promotion is valid until July 11th. This is a good deal if you don’t already own the game and, of course, don’t want to use Game Pass to access it.