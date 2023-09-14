Starfield continues its approach to the kingdom of NVIDIA with great strides, in this case with the launch of the in version streaming: the Bethesda game from today is available on NVIDIA GeForce NOWthe service that allows you to play various titles in an enhanced version using the company’s cloud gaming.

Launched within a partnership with AMD which initially favored the latter’s technology on PC, also creating quite a bit of controversy, Starfield is now approaching the NVIDIA galaxy, as demonstrated by the recent announcement on the arrival of support for DLSS technology which should allow great improvements in performance on NVIDIA hardware.

In addition to this, today the availability of the game was announced on GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s subscription service that allows you to play various “maxed” titles through cloud gaming on platforms equipped with the latest technologies of the company in question, which should allow a particularly pleasant gaming experience, provided obviously you have a substantial internet connection.