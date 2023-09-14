Starfield continues its approach to the kingdom of NVIDIA with great strides, in this case with the launch of the in version streaming: the Bethesda game from today is available on NVIDIA GeForce NOWthe service that allows you to play various titles in an enhanced version using the company’s cloud gaming.
Launched within a partnership with AMD which initially favored the latter’s technology on PC, also creating quite a bit of controversy, Starfield is now approaching the NVIDIA galaxy, as demonstrated by the recent announcement on the arrival of support for DLSS technology which should allow great improvements in performance on NVIDIA hardware.
In addition to this, today the availability of the game was announced on GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s subscription service that allows you to play various “maxed” titles through cloud gaming on platforms equipped with the latest technologies of the company in question, which should allow a particularly pleasant gaming experience, provided obviously you have a substantial internet connection.
Starfield “maxed” on GeForce NOW
The announcement was published in the last few hours on Twitter by the official account: “Starfield is now available for streaming on GeForce NOW”, we read in the simple tweet which signaled the inclusion of the Bethesda game in the catalog of the service.
We remind you that NVIDIA GeForce NOW allows you to play games in streaming through various conditions based on thesubscription subscribed: the free one is based on entry level hardware, has access queues and limits the game to one-hour sessions. The Priority subscription costs 9.99 euros per month and allows you to play on premium equipment with RTX, 6-hour sessions, up to 1080p/60 fps and priority access to servers. The Ultimate subscription costs 19.99 euros per month and allows you to play on RTX 4080 with priority access, 8-hour sessions and up to 4K and 120 fps.
#Starfield #stream #NVIDIA #GeForce
Leave a Reply