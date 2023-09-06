Today is September 6, 2023 and that means after a long wait Starfield is available to all players via PC, Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass. Are you ready to dive headfirst into the boundless sci-fi universe of Bethesda’s new RPG?

In reality, many players, over two million according to PlayTracker, have already started wandering in space for a few days thanks to the Premium Edition of Starfield which among the various bonuses also includes theearly access to the game from 1 September.