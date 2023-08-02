It’s very close to the release of Starfield, the massive sci-fi action RPG from Bethesda and Xbox, and gamers are thrilling to explore a massive galaxy, creating and managing hundreds of factors. Well, before all of this even comes, a Reddit user has released a paper role-playing game inspired precisely by the epic of Bethesda, calling it “Planetfield“.

Apparently it’s a classic RPG to be played with paper, dice and pencilwith a not exactly gigantic duration, which is inspired by the composition of the classic adventures we see in Dungeons & Dragons and the like.

The synopsis of this Planetfield tells us that we will play a member of the space exploration group called “The Zodiac“, where our mission will be to find four fragments of an alien artifact called “Eldritch Apparatus“. However, the description reads, there will also be fun places to explore.

On a practical level, the game is playable entirely using a single D10, which we will also use to determine many of the factors in the game, such as the solar system and more. It seems very simple in construction, and also quite fun.

Despite it is a fanmade work, it certainly makes TTRPG enthusiast players very tempted, who perhaps are waiting for nothing but a game dedicated to an odyssey of this type. Who knows if Microsoft and Bethesda themselves won’t really decide to take a similar path…