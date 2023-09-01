Last year Bethesda said that Starfield it has a “NASA-Punk” aesthetic. This term was coined by the development team to describe “a slightly more concrete and recognizable sci-fi universe”. Now, this design has received approval from the European Space Agency. In fact, the head of branding and partnerships Emmet Fletcher told Eurogamer.net that he believes that the NASA-Punk aesthetic of Starfield “humanizes” the game.

Fletcher reflected on ESA’s Rosetta mission, a mission that saw the agency track a comet in its orbit around the Sun (and beyond). Rosetta was 10 years in development, and it took another 10 years for the satellite to actually land on the comet.

“It’s at least 20 years in the making. So you can understand that a lot of the stuff that’s used is going to look outdated, but it’s actually the stuff that worked, that got us there,” he said. “So I think ‘NASA-Punk’ – or should it be ESA-Punk? Space-Punk? – that kind of humanizes it a little bit.”