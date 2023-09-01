Last year Bethesda said that Starfield it has a “NASA-Punk” aesthetic. This term was coined by the development team to describe “a slightly more concrete and recognizable sci-fi universe”. Now, this design has received approval from the European Space Agency. In fact, the head of branding and partnerships Emmet Fletcher told Eurogamer.net that he believes that the NASA-Punk aesthetic of Starfield “humanizes” the game.
Fletcher reflected on ESA’s Rosetta mission, a mission that saw the agency track a comet in its orbit around the Sun (and beyond). Rosetta was 10 years in development, and it took another 10 years for the satellite to actually land on the comet.
“It’s at least 20 years in the making. So you can understand that a lot of the stuff that’s used is going to look outdated, but it’s actually the stuff that worked, that got us there,” he said. “So I think ‘NASA-Punk’ – or should it be ESA-Punk? Space-Punk? – that kind of humanizes it a little bit.”
Starfield is NASA-Punk, but so is reality
“I think that the reality is probably closer to the NASA-Punk style, where things are used and they’re not absolutely clean and shiny,” he said. “Some areas are: you walk into a clean room, and a clean room is immaculate. It’s really immaculate. But the wrench will have some scratches and the screwdrivers will have some tape around it, because that way you get a better grip, because people are practical. It’s more of a human thing… And I like that kind of thing.”
Fletcher noted that other media outlets have already used this type of design, citing the sci-fi cult classic as an example Blade Runner from 1982.
What is meant is that Starfield it does not propose a vision of science fiction where everything is perfectsuper-technological and always avant-garde, but a world where it is clear that technology, ships and all environments are really used by the people who live there.
Finally, we would like to point out that Starfield’s €100 early access is already a success on Steam.
#Starfield #NASAPunk #European #Space #Agency #approves #style #game
Leave a Reply