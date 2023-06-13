Starfield it will be a great RPG based on space exploration, very different from The Elder Scrolls (fantasy with a medieval flavor) and Fallout (post-apocalyptic). But which ones are accurate sources of inspiration of this project? Works like No Man’s Sky and Mass Effect? Actually, the head of Bethesda – Todd Howard – mentions Red Dead Redemption 2 first.

“Well, it is clear that these are the science fiction games that you can look at and say, ‘okay, this is science fiction, this is it,'” Howard said when asked about Mass Effect and No Man’s Sky. “I think [però] that the minute-by-minute gameplay, obviously in the field, has similarities to Elder Scrolls and Fallout and other things we’ve created [presso Bethesda] and with the feel of the hands, with some mechanics”.

“Believe it or not, games put you into a world, transport you to a place,” Howards continued. “So I think it probably feels more like Red Dead Redemption 2. Like you’re living the Western fantasy. In this one, you’re living a sci-fi explorer fantasy. there’s nothing to do, and everything in between. For me, it’s games where I feel like I’m grounded in the reality of the game universe and everything else just disappears.”

Of course, being an RPG, Starfield’s core gameplay won’t be too similar to that of Red Dead Redemption 2. What Howard means is that the two titles are similar in terms of immersive game worlds.

We also know that Bethesda was helped for Starfield by the DOOM writers, but not for the shootings.