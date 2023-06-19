Bethesda recently showed off its next RPG in an expanded way, Starfield. It is a great space adventure, which will offer multiple mechanics and game systems. Not surprisingly, according to Todd Howard of Bethesda, Starfield is seen as six games combined.

Speaking to IGN USA, Howard says, “I try to do everything. At the moment, I’m working a lot on spaceships. like five or six games in one, Right? There’s the spaceship part, the ground part, the dialogue part, the outpost part, the crafting part… It does all of these things. It’s always difficult for us to get a good game flow where these things don’t feel like separate games. They must intertwine to create something greater than the sum of its parts.”

In the final part of the comment Howard says probably the most important thingor that even if a game is massive and made up of many systems that seem separate on paper, the most important thing is that in the end everything seems like a single game in which every detail fits perfectly.

Obviously this reasoning can be applied to any modern big game. A good chunk of modern games are a mix of multiple things, and in a sense you could say they’re multiple games in one.

In the end, what matters is that the final version of Starfield is of quality. We’ll have to wait until September 6 to find out, but in the meantime we can see a video comparing the 2022 version with the 2023 one.