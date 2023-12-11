Starfield it is certainly not a perfect game and like every Bethesda title it has some bugs. One of these, however, is particularly strange because the longer you play, the more crashes you experience. Considering that the RPG is designed to be played for hundreds of hours, it can become a problem for those who invest a lot of time in the game.

The detail was noted by two modders: Dylan Thomas (famous for Skyrim's Audio Overhaul mod) and wSkeever (who, among others, added Doctor Who's Weeping Angels to Skyrim). wSkeever wrote on the Starfield mods subreddit: “I'm investigating an issue I and several other people are experiencing where long saves without ng+ are crashing more frequently during gameplay.”

The cause appears to be the way Starfield generates dynamic IDs. These are codes that each unique object and location has and that Starfield uses to keep track of their current state. If you drop a medkit, Starfield remembers where you left it thanks to dynamic IDs. The more there are, the larger and more unstable the save file becomes. They are normally recycled after a certain amount of time to prevent this from happening, which is why you need to be careful where you deposit your loot in Skyrim. Some containers remember what you put inside them, while others end up reusing the IDs of what they contain.

Obviously this is a huge simplification of the Starfield system, but it allows you to understand what the situation is. As SpareDifficult9987 said in a post on the main Starfield subreddit, “What will inevitably happen is that ID generation will start to run out of numbers it can use for the IDs it needs to designate. This will cause the game to crash and the more you play, the shorter the intervals between one crash and another, the making the save file practically unplayable“.