Starfield is performing very well for a game that hasn’t been officially released yet, topping the sales charts of Xbox and attracting thousands of users in Steam.

As reported VG247the members of GamePass are flocking to the store Xbox to pay the extra $31.49 just to play Starfield some days before. The update of the premium editionwhich includes some extras but stands out for the opportunity to play before September 6, is currently the best-selling item in the stores of Microsoft in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The early access tactic implemented by Microsoft is a smart way to recover some of the lost sales revenue by including Starfield and other exclusives in GamePass from day one, seemingly allowing the company to have the best of both worlds.

users of Steam are also participating, even though the only chance to play first is to buy the premium edition Complete for $2,199.00 Mexican pesos. According to data from SteamDB, Starfield it reached a concurrent peak of over 245,000 players, with the daily peak increasing between September 1 and 3 despite the pack gradually becoming less valuable.

However, sales of Starfield They aren’t the only surprise of its early access period, as once again, while it hasn’t been officially released, someone has already completed the game in less than three hours.

You can read our review and see our gameplay before the official release of Starfield in a few hours.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I find it amazing that the game is selling even though it’s on Game Pass, it’s a shame to pay for the Premium version and people are doing it for Starfieldgood for them!