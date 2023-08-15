Starfield is in very good conditionat least according to first impressions reported by colteastwood on X, who spoke of “immaculate” play. Basically, Bethesda’s latest effort would not have big bugs, at least not such as to ruin the experience. If that were the case, the time given by Microsoft to further polish the game, with the release postponed by almost a year, would have paid off.
It should be noted that colteastwood does not speak in the first person, but merely reports the impressions of people in the press who are already trying it: “Starfield is spotless! First impressions are already super positive and it’s a completely new experience, a new property intellectual and not another sequel in a sea of sequels! Xbox exclusive in three weeks!!”
In fact, ours also confirmed that Bethesda has already started distributing the codes for the reviews.
A history of bugs
It should be specified that colteastwood is a well-known character in the Xbox community and that, therefore, his words could be deliberately exaggerated. That said, the possibility that Starfield comes clean at launch is that it’s not the classic Bethesda game full of bugsthat’s good news in itself, considering the history of the company.
In fact, Todd Howard and associates are famous not only for making some of the biggest and best-selling RPGs ever, such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4, but also for the problematic conditions of the first public versions of their games, tradition which we do not hesitate to trace back to the founding of the company. For example The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall had bugs that prevented you from continuing in the adventure, if not properly patched.
#Starfield #perfect #condition #impressions
Leave a Reply