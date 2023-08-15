Starfield is in very good conditionat least according to first impressions reported by colteastwood on X, who spoke of “immaculate” play. Basically, Bethesda’s latest effort would not have big bugs, at least not such as to ruin the experience. If that were the case, the time given by Microsoft to further polish the game, with the release postponed by almost a year, would have paid off.

It should be noted that colteastwood does not speak in the first person, but merely reports the impressions of people in the press who are already trying it: “Starfield is spotless! First impressions are already super positive and it’s a completely new experience, a new property intellectual and not another sequel in a sea of ​​sequels! Xbox exclusive in three weeks!!”

In fact, ours also confirmed that Bethesda has already started distributing the codes for the reviews.