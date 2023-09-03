Starfield it’s a game impressivesecond Digital Foundry: the English magazine dedicated a complete technical review to the Bethesda title, based in this case on the Xbox Series X|S version and its peculiarities.

After having defined it in the preliminary analysis as the best Bethesda game from a technical point of view, DF did not fail to address the controversial issue of 30fps on consoles, also showing the moments in which the frame rate loses a few beats.

The employment of a per-pixel motion blursomething new for Bethesda’s Creation Engine, helps to improve the sense of fluidity of the experience, but it is in terms of design and materials that the game really stands out, offering tremendously suggestive glimpses.