Starfield it’s a game impressivesecond Digital Foundry: the English magazine dedicated a complete technical review to the Bethesda title, based in this case on the Xbox Series X|S version and its peculiarities.
After having defined it in the preliminary analysis as the best Bethesda game from a technical point of view, DF did not fail to address the controversial issue of 30fps on consoles, also showing the moments in which the frame rate loses a few beats.
The employment of a per-pixel motion blursomething new for Bethesda’s Creation Engine, helps to improve the sense of fluidity of the experience, but it is in terms of design and materials that the game really stands out, offering tremendously suggestive glimpses.
Not everything is perfect
“Generally Starfield looks impressive, though not always perfect,” reads John Linneman’s article. “This is largely due to game size: With so many planets and the heavy reliance on the procedural system, it’s inevitable that every once in a while the presentation has some less brilliant moments.”
Linneman also spoke of the sensational in his analysis lack of HDR supportwhich weighs particularly heavily in a product of this kind and has very little justification, as well as the absence of adjustments for the FOV, which however on a PC can be modified by acting on an .ini file.
Further details can be found in our Starfield review.
