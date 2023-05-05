During the course of the interview with Kinda Funny Games, Phil Spencer, the boss of Xbox, has revealed that Starfield is receiving a enhanced support from Microsoft as compared to Redfallwhich should avoid the problems seen at the launch of the Arkane title and increase its chances of success.

As you may know, Spencer spoke yesterday about Redfall’s problems, admitting that he failed the players’ expectations. In doing so, he also explained what were the potential shortcomings on the part of Microsoft that led to this result. One of them, according to him, is that the company did not support the Arkane team properly.

“When we acquire studios, there are games that are in development, and then there are things that are in early development or not yet conceived. I think we need to improve the interaction with games that are in mid-production when they become part of Xbox,” Spencer said.

“We didn’t do a good job at the beginning of bringing Arkane Austin on to help them understand what it was like to be a part of Xbox and our first-party studios, and use some of our internal resources to help them during development. We let them work on the game”.

“We had to be there right away for director Harvey Smith and his team. I think it was our fault. It’s a game built on the Unreal Engine, we’ve got a lot of studios that have done great work with this engine over the years, and I think we’re too late to help them when they’ve had some problems.”

Spencer later reassured players by explaining that Starfield was in a less advanced stage of development when Zenimax was acquired than Redfall. This has allowed Microsoft to be more present and involved in the work on the game and therefore to offer better support to the Bethesda developers.

Spencer also assured in yesterday’s interview that Microsoft will release an Xbox exclusive every quarter from now on.