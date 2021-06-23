Victoria Rosenthal, the author of numerous cookbooks, ventures into this simple dish.

If we talk about space food, an energy bar may come to mind. But it seems that Starfield’s gastronomic range is far superior, assuming that in its science fiction future it is easier to move and preserve terrestrial food in remote locations. The trailer shown at E3 2021 featured apples, potatoes and even a succulent salami sandwich.

The latter has come to the eyes of Victoria Rosenthal, the author of the official cookbooks from Destiny, Fallout and Street Fighter; who has not hesitated to try to replicate it on his Pixelated Provisions blog dedicated to video game food. Not satisfied with imitating the original model, he also shares the prescription for Starfield fans (or hungry gamers in general) to enjoy a bite as simple as it is appetizing.

Following the instructions, which you can find in the above publication, the sandwich It has Dijon mustard, a few slices of salami, a slice of cheddar cheese, horseradish and sweet lettuce; although the point of flavor comes more from a wash of water, vinegar, sugar and seeds that is previously given to the radish. If we have ever contemplated a 3DCocina website, this was undoubtedly the first step.

Jokes aside, Rosenthal’s blog and books are full of curious video game dishes, although not all of them are as easy to prepare as this one. Starfield, meanwhile, is scheduled to arrive on PC and Xbox Series X in 2022, leaving out PS5. Even if it takes some time to have it with us, at least you can be sure that the video was made directly with the game’s graphics engine.

