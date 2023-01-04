Apparently the play testers of Starfield they found themselves playing with a title bigger and ambitious than they expected, according to some leaked rumors from the making of the game.

The insider Colt Eastwood reported them in the latest episode of his podcast, XNC, who learned them from several people who apparently had the opportunity to try the game, reached in a play tester channel. In short, the game of Bethesda seems to still have a lot to reveal.

Rumor has it that it’s bigger than The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. Bethesda seems to have taken its last two games and expanded all of their features. Play testers seem to be raving about Starfield, and Eastwood said they raved about it.

Ours then specified that it is not his intention to sell Starfield to players, but he would be lying if he didn’t say he only heard positive impressions about the same, even from people who were very pessimistic about its quality in unsuspecting times.

Unfortunately Starfield does not yet have an official release date, but according to what is reported by the official website, we will see it arrive on PC and Xbox Series X and S in the first half of 2023.