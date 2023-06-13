Starfield could be the game of Bethesda with less bugs ever at launch. That is, it is, according to what was declared by Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios, to the microphones of Giant Bomb.

Naturally everything will have to be verified, but we imagine that the extra time granted by Microsoft to Bethesda for development was mainly used to finish the game, which otherwise could have been released much sooner. Testing and cleaning a title that appears so mammoth shouldn’t be easy or fast.

The declaration of Bootyis actually even clearer. According to the Xbox executive, if Starfield were released today, it would still be Bethesda’s first-party game with the least bugs. The statement comes in response to the fact that many are expecting more than a few issues with the game, considering the development studio’s history with launch bugs.

It is true that Bethesda has always worked on very ambitious titles which, bugs aside, have convinced critics and the public often proving to be masterpieces still remembered today, such as Morrowind or the more recent Skyrim.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Starfield will be available starting September 6, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X / S. It will also be launched immediately in Game Pass, the subscription service from Microsoft. If you’re interested in learning more, check out the Starfield Showcase, where a ton of information about the game is provided.