Almost always, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive leads the list of best sellers in Steamexcept in the last few months. After a short stint at the top, remnant 2 made way for Baldur’s Gate 3which was kept there for a while before it Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon to come in and assume the top position for a couple of days. Now it is the turn of Starfield.

Lead landscape artist Matt Carofano previously discussed why Starfield it’s so immensely big. He said that the games Bethesda are known for giving players freedom on a grand scale, and the idea is that Starfield raise the ante.

“In each of our games, we always put such care into all those little details that bring our worlds to life. But Starfield It’s not just a world of Bethesda Game Studios. It’s a galaxy of Bethesda Game Studios. So why make it so big with Starfield? Because we want to give you freedom on a galactic level,” said Carofano. “A freedom to experience both the exciting planets and the quiet ones.”

The standard edition of Starfield at $1599.00 MXN it is the most sold game in Steam right now, according to the game’s public sales page. People who buy the game in pc you might want to take a look at the specs of pc of the game to see if your computer can run it.

As for when players can actually start their journey in Starfield, the game unlocks on August 31 at 6 PM in Mexico City, for people who bought the Constellation Edition or the upgrade. Everyone else can start with Starfield on September 6 at the same time.

Via: gamespot