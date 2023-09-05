Starfield it’s a big one success: the Bethesda title is on everyone’s lips, the specialized magazines do nothing but dedicate coverage to it after welcoming it with stellar votes and even the general press has paid attention to it. Since nothing happened to an Xbox game?

We’ve talked a lot about how the Xbox Game Studios line-up for Xbox Series X|S has been so far unable to engravestarting from the sensational launch of the console without any exclusives to get to more or less burning disappointments, see the GaaS ambitions of Halo Infinite and the disaster of Redfall.

With the sole exception of the various Forza Horizons, Microsoft has highlighted all the weaknesses of its first party catalog, which cannot count on wide-ranging narrative experiences such as those of Sony and Nintendo: products that perhaps do not reach the sales of Call of Duty, but have the ability to enter the hearts of fans.

Well, Starfield finally changes this narrative: the RPG directed by Todd Howard has the numbers, writing and quality necessary to take flight and remain in the orbit of our discussions for a long, long time; and the community is already ready to support it, as seen on the forums and on social media.

Just today we published a piece where we talk about what Starfield is and what it is not, because inevitably there has been some confusion around what the game really offers. However, we can all probably agree calling it a hit.