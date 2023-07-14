The news is not entirely invented, it is in fact a report based on an open thread on Reddit that calls together all the “senior citizens” who are particularly fascinated by Starfield, as you can see at this address . The author of the topic is a 71-year-old retiree who claims he can’t wait for Starfield to come out, asking if there are other people his age in the same situation as him.

Among the many pretexts to talk about Starfield undoubtedly one of the thickest video games of these years, TGCOM24 has chosen perhaps the strangest one, relying on the fact that it is a game that especially the elderly .

“I’m 71 and was wondering how many other old men like me are waiting for Starfield,” wrote user jpcox3981, “I was 5 when Sputnik was launched which I can’t remember, maybe I was more of a Davey guy Crockett at the time. But I remember when in third grade my teacher brought a radio into class to follow Alan Shepard in the first manned spaceflight, all 15 minutes.”

The topic is fascinating, and has also led to the response of several other “old people”, but it is certainly a bit strange that it is chosen as the topic to deal with Starfield within a generalist magazine which, so far, has not talked much about the colossal RPG from Bethesda.

Thus it emerges that, for the well-known Italian newspaper, Starfield is a space videogame to be “enjoyed during the pension“, which is probably also acceptable, considering the time that Todd Howard’s new creature will require with its 1000 planets to explore. If nothing else, this demonstrates how the game is truly aimed at a vast audience and allows it to be approached in various ways and discussed through different points of view, among which that of the elderly also emerges with particular color.

Just today we saw a short gameplay clip showcasing ship customization and learned that only Todd Howard and a few others can talk about the game.