“Fear and Loathing in Deep Space,” is the title trailer published by inXile evidently inspired by the upcoming market release of Starfield. What to say? We are on very high levels, with a work of enormous importance for world cinematography which mixes Spaceballs with Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, hallucinogenic implications included.
It should be noted that in the description of the video you can read: “We too have made a live trailer”, a clear reference to the one of Starfield published on the occasion of Gamescom 2023.
inXile has fun
It’s certainly not the first time inXile has done something like this. In the recent past it has often happened that he published gods comedy movies dedicated to upcoming games. For example, he did it with Diablo IV and Redfall, just to mention two recent cases. Inevitably the same happened with Starfield, given the resonance that the game is having in the world of video games.
While making these movies, inXile is busy developing Clockwork Revolution, its upcoming first-person action RPG, coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S.
