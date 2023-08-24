“Fear and Loathing in Deep Space,” is the title trailer published by inXile evidently inspired by the upcoming market release of Starfield. What to say? We are on very high levels, with a work of enormous importance for world cinematography which mixes Spaceballs with Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, hallucinogenic implications included.

It should be noted that in the description of the video you can read: “We too have made a live trailer”, a clear reference to the one of Starfield published on the occasion of Gamescom 2023.