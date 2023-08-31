Finally came out the reviews of Starfieldand it seems that the international press really enjoyed the new Xbox exclusive, with a few exceptions. THE votes awarded are excellent, so we can breathe a sigh of relief: the Bethesda title is not “just” a good game.

Destructoids – 10

GamesRadar+ – 10

Attack of the Fanboy – 10

GamingBolt – 10

Pixel Arts – 10

Infinite Starts – 10

Saving content – 10

Hey Poor Player – 10

VGC-10

Player 2

Xbox Era – 9.7

Gaming Nexus – 9.5

CGMagazine – 9.5

Game pressure – 9.5

Digital Chumps – 9.5

Forbes – 9.5

Carole Quintaine – 9

Shacknews – 9

Gamers – 9

Gaming Trend – 9

COGconnected – 9

Wccftech – 9

We Got This Covered – 9

RPGSite – 9

Press Start – 9

Worth playing – 9

Multiplayer First – 9

But Why Tho? – 9

Checkpoint Gaming – 9

Siliconera – 9

ScreenRant – 9

TheXboxHub – 9

Windows Central – 9

Well Played – 9

DualShockers – 9

GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 9

PlaySense – 9

Twinfinite – 9

App Triggers – 9

Multiplayer.it – ​​8.5

Game Informer – 8.5

Well-played – 8.5

NPR – 8.5

VG247 – 8

TrustedReviews – 8

Stevivor – 8

TechRaptor – 8

Hardcore Gamer – 8

GamesHub – 8

ComicBook.com – 8

Noisy Pixels – 8

Tom’s Guide – 8

TheGamer – 8

Reverse – 8

ZTGD-8

PC Gamer – 7.5

IGN-7

PCGamesN – 7

digital trends – 7

PCMag – 7

Fundamental to the Microsoft line-up, Starfield will be the first in a long line of first party Xbox games and it was therefore important to kick off this limelight in the best possible way, with a possible killer application able to push console sales.

In our Starfield review we praised the numbers of this experience, its suggestive landscapes, the writing and even the technical sector, surprisingly solid compared to the tradition of Bethesda.