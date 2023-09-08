We are not only talking about the less performing models, but also about the Intel ARC A770 which are notoriously more powerful than the cards indicated in the minimum requirements of the game, namely AMD Radeon RX 5700XT and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070Ti.

The problems of Starfield with the Intel ARC GPUs are well known, but now there’s also been an official statement from Bethesda that they simply don’t reach the minimum requirements established by the company.

Power or support problem?

Intel ARC not supported?

The information comes directly from customer care of Bethesda. More precisely from the message that is sent to those who complain about problems running Starfield with an Intel ARC video card. It is clearly stated in the text that “Intel ARC A770” falls short of the minimum requirements.

The message sent by Bethesda Customer Service

To many it will sound strange, considering that according to some benchmarks the ARC A770 can compete with the RTX 3070 in terms of performance.

We assume that the problem may lie in the lack of support of Intel GPUs, probably due to lack of agreements between the two companies, which have led to great difficulties with Starfield for the players who have adopted them.

We’ll see if in the future the situation will be resolved or if ARC GPU owners will simply have to give up Starfield.