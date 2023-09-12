One of the most important main missions of Starfield requires us to visit the Eye, a star station that is home to Vladimir Sall, a character who seems to know a lot about precious ancient artifacts.

In this guide we will see step by step how to complete the mission “Inside the Unknown”. WARNING: as you continue reading you will inevitably encounter spoilers.

Step by step guide to the mission

The mission will start by talking to Sarah, and it is advisable to complete it before moving on to the “Empty Nest” and “Back to Vectera” missions. The first thing to do will be to reach out “The Eye”: you can easily access the station, near Alpha Centauri.

Speaking with Vladimir we will discover that, according to him, some interesting artefacts can be found near Procyon III, where a researcher, Andreja, is already located. The planet will be located in the Procyon A system.

We will find Andreja following the mission sign (watch out for mines along the way!) inside an abandoned mine and fighting with some enemies: let’s defeat them to continue.

Before venturing out in search of the artifact, which will be found in the lowest area of ​​the mine, let’s remember update the computer system’s “friend/foe” settings: we will find the database where we saved the researcher.

Once we get the first artifact, we will go in search of the artifact up Piazzi IV-Cwhich we will find in a cave well guarded by hostile creatures.

At this point, we return to New Atlantis and add the artifacts to our collection: Andrejaat this point, will propose to us join our crew.

We then return to Vladimir to get new information about other artifacts: we will have to head to an unexplored area of ​​Procyon III. Once landed we will have to use the scanner to recognize visual and auditory “distortions” to move towards the source.

The anomalies will be caused by a particular structure: the Eta Temple. We complete the small minigame that will start once we enter to unlock a new power: “Antigravity Field”.

For complete the mission all we need to do is return to Vladimir and show him our new power.