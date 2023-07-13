Microsoft has estimated that Starfield And Indiana Jones would sell 10 million copies on PS5 . As has transpired in recent months, the PlayStation versions of both games have been cancelled. Xbox CFO Tim Stuart testified to these predictions at the FTC’s Activision Blizzad acquisition block trial.

Would Starfield have sold well on PS5?

Stuart explained that the estimates were made to gauge the impact of theXbox exclusives and PC games from Bethesda and Zenimax. According to the document, 10 million would have been the combined sales of the two games (therefore not 10 million each).

“Microsoft apparently believed it could offset the losses caused by ZeniMax’s game exclusivity through Game Pass benefits and increased console sales,” the filing reads. “Mr. Stuart testified that Microsoft needed less money in the near term to offset the financial impact of ZeniMax’s game exclusivity on Microsoft.”

Critics of the acquisition have repeatedly pointed out that Microsoft has the economic capacity to absorb losses of the transformation of the games acquired into exclusives, including the Call of Duty series, a point on which many anti-trust bodies have instead given an exactly opposite opinion.

In the meantime, the FTC has appealed after the ruling that agreed with Microsoft on the preliminary injunction.