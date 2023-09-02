Starfield includes a heartfelt tribute to – and from – a fan who died before the game was released.

Six months ago, Alex Hay posted on the Starfield subreddit to share his dismay that despite “following this project for years”, he probably wouldn’t live long enough to play Starfield following a lung cancer diagnosis at just 36 years of age.

Let’s Play Starfield – HIGS IN SPACE! The First 3 Hours Of Starfield XBOX Series X Gameplay.

Just a few weeks later, the thread was updated to confirm that Alex – who himself was an app developer – had indeed sadly died, but revealed that Hay had been a huge Bethesda fan and took great comfort playing games while under palliative care, calling his Xbox “a great form of escapism”.



Fast forward to 1st September, and a Starfield player has found a tribute to Hay within the game – Alex Hay’s Note.

“To all my friends and fellow explorers,” the note begins, intimating that it was written by Hay before his death. “I’m always with you, out there in the starfield.

“Love always, Alex Hay.”

The Reddit post has received thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments from many players who have vowed to honor Hay by naming their ships after him.

For anyone else hoping to see Alex’s message firsthand, you’ll find it on the Eye.

