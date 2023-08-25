Precisely, interviewed by IGN USA Hines said, “To be honest, there’s no set amount of time for me to say, ‘Now you’ve played enough to understand what this game is.’ I’m 150-160 hours into the game and there I’m still there. There are so many things I haven’t done on purpose.”

What Pete Hines Really Means About Starfield Length

All we can know from this statement is that it is absolutely possible to play at least 160 hours at Starfield, but we don’t think it’s a surprising number. What Hines says is that within the RPG there is a lot to discover and learn, probably also with regard to all the game systems present. Let’s talk about character customization, allied management, ship customization and more.

Furthermore, Hines says he has deliberately avoided doing many of the things available in the game, but this is a classic approach for Betheda games which technically can be finished in a few tens of hours if you aim directly at the conclusion of the plot, but which actually push the player not to complete the story and instead devote himself above all to the secondary items to power up and “delay the end” of the game.

Staying on topic, it was revealed that the protagonist almost got a full voice acting instead of being mute.