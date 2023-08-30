The Imagine Dragonsa world-class musical group, have launched the song Children of the Sky dedicated to Starfield. The song is the result of the collaboration with Bethesda Softwork for the launch of the game, which will take place on September 6, 2023, but which will be playable in early access by those who have purchased the deluxe editions starting from September 1, 2023.

Children of the Sky is a song not only to hear, but also to watch, since the official video clip was made with gameplay sequences from Starfield.

The video once again shows the beauty of some of the places we will visit by venturing into the Bethesda title, including desolate planets, distant star systems, exotic creatures, infinite skies and so on.