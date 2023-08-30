The Imagine Dragonsa world-class musical group, have launched the song Children of the Sky dedicated to Starfield. The song is the result of the collaboration with Bethesda Softwork for the launch of the game, which will take place on September 6, 2023, but which will be playable in early access by those who have purchased the deluxe editions starting from September 1, 2023.
Children of the Sky is a song not only to hear, but also to watch, since the official video clip was made with gameplay sequences from Starfield.
The video once again shows the beauty of some of the places we will visit by venturing into the Bethesda title, including desolate planets, distant star systems, exotic creatures, infinite skies and so on.
The beauty of space
Starfield is on its way and we imagine that, after much anticipation, it will immediately become one of the most talked about games of the year, if not ever. It’s about a intellectual property completely new that makes the player a space explorer in search of the secrets of some alien constructions.
Starfield will be playable on PC, Xbox Series X/S and all platforms that support Xcloud. It will be available from launch on Game Pass, both PC and Xbox.
