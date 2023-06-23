Todd Howard recently spoke on the Kinda Funny Xcast podcast and had his say on the potential of the modding within Starfieldstating that the game will be a sort of “modders paradise“.

Precisely, Howard said: “I think Starfield will become a kind of paradise for modders. It is part of our DNA around here, we’ve been doing it for over 20 years “. It is obviously not the first time that Howard confirms the possibility of modifying the game, a detail that everyone had taken a little for granted counting the official support offered by Skyrim.

In this case, however, Howard particularly emphasized Bethesda’s involvement. “It is important for us not only to enable [il modding]but also be part of it,” said Howard. Bethesda wants to “make the job of the [modder]to make this not just a hobby but a career“.

It’s not clear exactly how much support will give the company to Starfield and in what form, but will likely be a big part of the Starfield team’s efforts. Obviously modders and more generally players are already rejoicing.

There hope is that the many planets present in the game become canvases for modders to paint on and, in a few years, the Starfield universe will be filled with original content created by users to be installed and discovered simply by exploring.

We also recall that there will be no land vehicles and no fishing.