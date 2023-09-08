Well yes, another discussion on Starfield. Perhaps not even new, considering that the question of changing the parameters of the success in the era of Game Pass it is now a rather trite topic, however the Bethesda game is perhaps the first real hit of global caliber to come out in the moment of maturity of Microsoft’s subscription service, so the situation is particular. This is also true because it is a game capable of crossing the classic boundaries of Microsoft exclusives: Halo, Forza, Gears and other titles impact above all on an audience already limited by the Xbox experience, while Starfield is probably the first big title caliber to come out by a team acquired in the period of maximum expansion of Xbox Game Studios, which makes it doubly interesting because it is a game capable of also affecting a different audience. Also for this reason it is interesting to evaluate its success, which necessarily requires looking at different parameters. Meanwhile, the critical response has been very positive but not superlative, which already puts it in a particular light, also because the public’s response seems far more enthusiastic in principle (apart from the inevitable review bombing). The great expectation for the game may have weighed on the evaluations, which is rather questionable, but at the same time it seems quite clear that Starfield succeeds perfectly in what it wants to do, that is to propose a classic RPG in the Bethesda style but expanding its borders dramatically, and it is likely that can have a success comparable to the previous titles of the company, which paradoxically have instead obtained higher marks despite in some cases having been judged in retrospect rather deficient from various points of view (such as Fallout 4). See also Gmail is changing users to its new design

How important are sales? Starfield, a screenshot from the game However, the elephant in the room is always the same: with over 25 million players who can access the game "for free", how much sense can it make to quantify the success of the game based on the copies sold? Not much, and we can safely expect that Microsoft will avoid focusing on this parameter to talk about the success of Starfield, contrary to what Sony usually does with its exclusives. Of course, it is a game capable of placing a good quantity of copies also on Xbox Series X|S and this has also clearly emerged from the excellent results achieved even by upgrading to the Deluxe version, but it is highly probable that most of the people prefer to play it on Game Pass. In this sense, one of the most important metrics will be the number of subscribers to the service, with possible new users attracted by what appears to be a real "killer application" from another era.

Engagement and "buzz" Starfield, a space combat In more traditional terms, sales on Steam are likely to be substantial, and this represents another important revenue channel for Microsoft, but that may not be the main point of the matter. The company intends to keep the foot in two brackets, without focusing exclusively on the new distribution model, but it is very likely that the main point is the increase in Game Pass subscribers, in any case. Not only that, even the new and ineffable metric of "engagement" will probably be a very important element in evaluating the success of Starfield within this new paradigm imposed by the subscription service. On this front, the numbers speak for themselves: the game was in fact the protagonist of the biggest launch ever for Bethesda with over 6 million active players, after registering over 1 million contemporary players within hours of its release. Finally, an element that already has a considerable weight in the equation is simply given by the notoriety achieved by the title: Starfield seems to be on everyone's lips and has totally catalyzed attention, despite the presence of other large-caliber titles already available or soon on the way, and it's something that doesn't often happen for Xbox games, which often target a narrower and "specialized" niche of audience. Indeed, it is enough to see the amount of news that is published every day on Starfield to understand that, at least from a media point of view and in terms of visibility, the game has largely achieved its goal.

