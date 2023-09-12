Starfield tries to capture numerous aspects of real life: relationships with others, crime, but also addictions. If it is true that some substances we can take are practically essential to get out of some particularly difficult situations, but it is also true that, by exaggerating, we will face a debilitating addiction.

Once in the tunnel, it becomes necessary to understand how to heal from it decidedly limiting situation: This is where our guide comes in.



How to recover from addiction

There are three different ways to treat your substance addiction:

Paying a doctor : will require spending 450 credits. We can find several doctors in the main population centers.

: will require spending 450 credits. We can find several doctors in the main population centers. Take Addichrone : a stimulant capable of alleviating withdrawal symptoms while waiting to find a doctor. One dose lasts 10 minutes and can cost up to 380 credits.

: a stimulant capable of alleviating withdrawal symptoms while waiting to find a doctor. One dose lasts 10 minutes and can cost up to 380 credits. Hiring a “Junk Flush”: This particular stimulant leads to detoxification and costs around 665 credits. In the absence of a doctor it is the medicine with the longest lasting effects.

As a fourth option, which we recommend using only in particular cases, we can decide to build stimulants that limit the negative effects of abstinence. To do this, however, it will be necessary to possess some skills in the field of chemistry (enhanced through the skill tree).