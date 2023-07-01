A well-fed group of PC gamers he is furious with those who have booked Starfield . The reason? They don’t trust Bethesda and, given the problems with many PC versions of recent games (think The Callisto Protocol, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor or The Last of Us Part 1, to name a few at random), believe that no one should pre-order anything anymore to launch a message to the editors.

The Starfield case

A post dedicated to the question on Reddit is literally exploding with comments, which currently number more than 2,000. The title is definitely indicative and immediately clarifies the point: “Why are people pre-ordering? Haven’t we learned our lesson?”

In the comments it is pointed out that Starfield is among the best-selling games on Steam since the opening of pre-orders, a demonstration of the fact that players have not understood how to make themselves heard due to the problems many games have had in recent months.

However, many of the participants in the discussion underlined that we are talking about one of the most anticipated games of recent years and also highlighted that discussions on the web often do not represent the entire world of video games. For example in a comment we can read: “I would just like to mention that most people are simply unaware of most of the controversies in the gaming world and/or don’t give a f**k about it.” Another comment is in the same vein: “Not everyone is on Reddit, a lot of people just don’t care, and some of us are hypocrites.”

In short, the matter has become a major flame, with both sides debating the situation. And you, will you pre-order Starfield? Or will you wait to know how it is before buying it?