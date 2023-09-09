From the first statistics of Starfield emerged most popular factions of the game. In first place we find UC Vanguard , which is not surprising, considering that it is the very first one you encounter when you reach New Atlantis (essentially in the introduction phase of the game). Bear in mind, however, that players can join all factions in the course of a single game, so it’s just a matter of dedicating the right amount of time to it.

Factions and factions

Factions are one of the key elements of Starfield

Starfield has already proven to be a huge success for Bethesda and Microsoft, with more than six million players gathered in the first two days. It’s probably one of the biggest launches of 2023.

Faction statistics were derived from Xbox achievement completion rates. Of course, they may change in the next few weeks, considering that we are still at the beginning of the game’s public life. Much will depend on the percentage of completion of the game, considering that the main quest leads to crossing all the factions.

For the rest, we remind you that Starfield is available for PC and Xbox Series You can also play it via Game Pass.