We admire the Xbox wireless controllers Of Starfield limited edition thanks to a series of unboxing images quality of this peripheral themed with the highly anticipated sci-fi RPG from Bethesda for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

The shots were created by Demis Albertacci of Percorsi Creativi (here page Facebook And Twitch channel), as well as an old acquaintance of our readers since he was the photographer of our old Cosplay section and participated in several live shows on our Twitch channel. We thank him for sharing the photos with us and our readers.

As we can see the shots show in detail the packaging and the details of this controller, characterized by a white color on the front, red and gray on the back and for the grips. The whole is embellished with some serigraphs that recall the sci-fi style of Starfield, the directional cross in metallic bronze and the transparent triggers.

The Starfield Xbox controller is available for purchase now at the Microsoft Store, Amazon.it and other authorized resellers at the price of 74.99 euros. It is also possible to buy the themed Xbox headset at the price of 124.99 euros.

The debut of Starfield in stores instead is set at September 6, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will also be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog from launch.