The head of development StarfieldTodd Howard, had an amusing response after an interviewer asked why Bethesda had not optimized Starfield for pc. The Bloomberg interviewer prepared the question by saying that they had asked their viewers questions for Todd Howard and a “big question from many” was: “why didn’t they optimize this game for pc?”

After a short pause in which Howard looked a bit puzzled (the head of XboxPhil Spencer, also had a little laugh), gave an answer that got to the heart of the matter:

“We did it. It is working very well. It’s a game of pc next generation. We really push technology so you may need to update your pc for this game. But it has a lot of great stuff on it and the fans are responding amazingly.”

The message is clear: if you are having difficulties executing Starfield in pc, update your equipment. Of course, no game works perfectly on all configurations of pc. The system requirements are designed to give gamers an idea of ​​what is needed before purchasing.

But the “mostly positive” rating in user reviews of Steam suggests that the version for pc has been released in a good state, which is quite remarkable for a game of Bethesda.

There is a lot going on in the world of Starfield. Its full release had over 1 million concurrent players. Players are using the ship builder from Starfield to recreate famous franchise boats such as Star Wars, Serenity and star trekand many hidden references to other games like skyrim. Skilled players have even figured out how to complete it in less than three hours.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: Oh God! Well, Bloomberg is not a specialized medium… I suppose we can excuse them with that argument. Remember the game journalist who couldn’t complete the game tutorial? Cuphead?