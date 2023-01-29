Starfield is one of the most anticipated titles of this 2023. In terms of promotion, Microsoft has already declared that it is betting a lot on it, but despite the enthusiasm and attention that surrounds it, we still don’t have an effective exit date.

In fact, there is a lot of speculation on day 0 of the stock: the CDKeys site reports a hypothetical March 23rd (which we tend to consider an imprecise but only provisional date) while other sources suggest the second half of the year as the designated period for the release of this highly anticipated title.

Nonetheless, now a source becomes more and more concrete and goes to twist the strings of the enigma even more.

According to Windows Central, the game is now over: the adventure, playable completely and definitively from beginning to end, it has finished the development phase in all its forms.

It would actually be missing, according to this source, only the release dateotherwise the title can be considered ready for launch, to the delight of players who are waiting for the last creature Bethesda and who feared the specter of postponement.

Now there is only one release date left, still waiting for 2023. In the meantime, we invite you to read the article by one of our editors who explains to us, after trying the title, why Starfield will not be the next No Man’s Sky.