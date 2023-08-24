Starfield will have a mode New Game Plus , designed for those who want to continue playing after finishing it. To reveal it in an interview granted to the magazine GQ was the game director Todd Howard, who also spoke of development times Game age: 8 years.

Starfield getting bigger and bigger

Starfield will be a mammoth game

Yes, that’s a really long time that spans and surpasses that of an entire generation of gaming machines. For reference, Red Dead Redemption 2 also took eight years to develop.

In the interview, the New Game Plus is described as “a unique and exciting twist” that will serve to encourage the player to continue playing. Actually Howard he did not explain the mode in detail, limiting himself to saying that it will be discovered by playing. In short, it will be a surprise for Starfield players.

Meanwhile theexit of the game is approaching by leaps and bounds. September 6 is near, but many will be able to play it a few days earlier, thanks to the Early Access launch. As you know Starfield will be launched on PC and Xbox Series X / S. It will also be available immediately for Game Pass, PC and Xbox subscribers and will be playable via Xcloud on all devices that support this technology, including the most modern Samsung televisions.

In short, it is a launch that involves many platforms, which is the underlying philosophy followed by Xbox in recent years.