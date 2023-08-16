Starfieldambitious and highly anticipated Sci-fi RPG developed by Bethesda, is preparing for the global launch scheduled for September 6th. Very little is missing, and the developers have finally confirmed that the title has entered the phase Gold. This means that Starfield it’s basically ready to be printed on disk and sent to shops all over the world. Bethesda also announced the dates from which it will be possible to pre-load the digital version of the game, i.e. from August 17 for users Xboxes and from 30 September for those who play through Steam.

Prepare for launch.#Starfield has gone gold! Preloads begin tomorrow for @Xbox X|S and Windows PC and August 30 for Steam. pic.twitter.com/LC8xJnI8WN — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) August 16, 2023

Starfield is the largest open world RPG ever produced by Bethesda, which will allow players to experience incredible adventures that will take them to visit thousands of different planets. The game was the protagonist of an in-depth study by the developers, lasting about 45 minutes, held during theXbox Games Showcase of this year. During the same event. Starfield will be released exclusively on Xbox Series X/S And pc.

User expectations of Starfield are certainly high and, also thanks to the amount of immersive content shown by Bethesda in recent months, which have made the title give the impression of being something never seen before. The ball passes to the developers, who are called upon to the difficult task of living up to what they promised. Will they succeed?