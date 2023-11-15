The count of contemporary players Of Starfield has fallen below that of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, two months after launch. At the time of writing this news, if we count the players of the original Skyrim, adding them to those of the Special Edition, we exceed 20,000 contemporaries, while Starfield is at 16,718.
It must be said that many of those who continue to play Skyrim do so because of the modwhich allow you to always introduce new content into the game, while Starfield from this point of view is still a bit weak, given that Bethesda has not yet made the official tools available.
Nonetheless, it’s impressive to see such an old title looking down on one of the most anticipated games of 2023.
Starfield in the black hole?
At its peak, Starfield attracted 330,723 concurrent players, but less than two months later it dropped significantly, often below 20,000, with weekend highs of around 37,000 players.
Of course it has plenty of room to recover, with the launch of new patches update, the release of modder tools and the arrival of the announced first expansion.
It should also be said that Starfield is available on the Game Pass, where its largest user base may be. However, Bethesda’s title has also been highly criticized by the community for some of its structural and narrative weaknesses, so much so that currently only 70% of user reviews on Steam are positive.
