The count of contemporary players Of Starfield has fallen below that of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, two months after launch. At the time of writing this news, if we count the players of the original Skyrim, adding them to those of the Special Edition, we exceed 20,000 contemporaries, while Starfield is at 16,718.

It must be said that many of those who continue to play Skyrim do so because of the modwhich allow you to always introduce new content into the game, while Starfield from this point of view is still a bit weak, given that Bethesda has not yet made the official tools available.

Nonetheless, it’s impressive to see such an old title looking down on one of the most anticipated games of 2023.