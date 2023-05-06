Starfield it will be a ranked game “M” (Mature) from the ESRB. At least this is what we have the opportunity to find out from an image used as the cover of the game’s official Twitter account. The information is not present on the official site, so it is possible that the classification has been entered by mistake in this image.

We recall that theESRB it is the American equivalent of our PEGI, that is, it deals with defining what is the recommended age for a video game and what are the sensitive themes present inside. In the case of Starfield, there is talk of “violence, blood, suggestive themes, foul language and drug use”. This is actually not big news, given that Australia had already classified the game and indicated that there is an “interactive use of drugs”.

It should also be pointed out that it wouldn’t be big news for Bethesda. Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim they are both rated M (Mature) by the ESRB, so Starfield will be more of the same type of game in terms of sensitive themes. Below you can see the image shared by Starfield’s Twitter account.

The cover of Starfield on Twitter, with the ESRB in the upper left

We remind you that we will have the opportunity to see something new about Starfield on June 11th: there will be the “Starfield Direct”, immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase. The information from the ESRB is therefore probably the only news we will receive for the game during the month of May, unless there are leaks.

Starfield will be released on September 6, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X|S.