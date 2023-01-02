Starfield has one official release windowrevealed by Bethesda: The game will be available exclusively on PC and Xbox Series X|S during the first half of 2023. The information comes from a series of questions and answers in the technical support page by Starfield.

“Starfield will be available exclusively on Xbox Series X | S and PC in the first half of 2023”, reads the site, which however does not add further details and refers to the arrival of any news soon, via the official site.

Some time ago Phil Spencer said that postponing Starfield to 2023 was the right decision, and apparently the wait may not be as long as we feared, if the launch actually takes place in the first half of the year.

“Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4,” reads the official synopsis on the Steam page.

“In this next-generation RPG set among the stars, embark on an epic journey to uncover the answer to mankind’s greatest mystery.”