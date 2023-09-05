If it is true that good morning starts in the morning then Starfield it will probably prove to be a huge blockbuster. According to PlayTracker data, Bethesda’s latest effort already has passed the two million mark thanks to’early access guaranteed by the Premium Edition.

Specifically, the portal estimates that the number of players is equally distributed between Steam and the Xbox Store (therefore console and PC), where in both cases the million users have been exceeded.

It is an impressive number taken by itself and it becomes even more so if we think that the premium edition it is on sale for 100 euros on Steam and 110 euros on the Xbox Store, well above the standard price.

Price which, we specify, is justified by the inclusion of the first expansion which will arrive at an unspecified moment after the launch of the game, even if we suppose that many have been tempted by the possibility of starting playing 5 days in advance of the date of 6 September. Furthermore, it must be said that it is also possible to purchase the upgrade to the Premium Edition separately at the price of 34.99 euros (only for the Xbox and PC versions of the Windows Store) and take advantage of it through Xbox Game Pass without buying the base game, reducing therefore the total cost of the operation.