On PC Starfield will require a space of 139.84 GBs, while on Xbox consoles the standard edition needs 100.19. Players who have purchased the premium edition need 117.07 GB. This is because it includes a digital art book, the game’s soundtrack, a skin pack, and an expansion.

The title is released on September 6 for the public. In the case of those who bought the premium edition, they can start enjoying it from September 1. So there’s still time to free up space on your Xbox or PC.

Notably Starfield It will arrive on the day of its release on Game Pass. So the subscribers of this service can play it at no extra cost. Of course, if you want to install it, you must have an Xbox Series X or Series S, since it is exclusive to the next generation. Are you waiting for it?

What else is new from Starfield?

In addition to being revealed to be already gold and the size of his setup, Bethesda had a Q&A on Starfield. In it, he revealed new details, such as the fact that there will be more than twenty characters that you can add to your crew.

Source: Bethesda

They also announced that players will be able to purchase houses on the different planets they visit. In addition to the fact that there will be a galactic justice system that can take us to jail if we commit many crimes. One of the possible illegal activities that we can do is take hidden contraband in our ships to other planets. What do you think of these revelations?

